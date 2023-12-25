Diarrhoea Outbreak Claims Two Lives In Bolangir, Six Hospitalised

Bolangir: A suspected diarrhoea outbreak in Bolangir district has allegedly claimed two lives and affected six others.

The deceased have been identified as Mira Sahu of Pudapadar village and santosh sahu of Malibahal village. The affected persons have been admitted to the Kantabanji hospital.

It is worth mentioning that diarrhoea in Kantabanji has been reported after the severe cholera outbreak in Rourkela. Villagers are in fear as the number of affected persons is rising day by day.