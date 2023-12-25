PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Leaders across the political spectrum paid tributes to former Prime Minister and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 99th birth anniversary on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar visited the ‘Sadaiv Atal’ memorial in New Delhi early this morning and paid floral tributes to the BJP founder member.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, “On behalf of all the family members of the country, I pay my deepest respects to former Prime Minister respected Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birth anniversary. He remained engaged in accelerating nation-building throughout his life. His dedication and service towards Mother India will remain a source of inspiration even in his immortal age.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Atal Bihari Vajpayee proved during his tenure as the prime minister of the country how stable governments can be beneficial and that tradition continues to this day, PTI reported.

Yogi noted that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the ‘Ajat Shatru’ of politics and he possessed remarkable abilities to work in both favourable and challenging situations.

“It is also a wonderful coincidence that this year marks the centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth. He was born on December 25, 1924. Throughout the year, there will be various programs, and on December 25, 2024, we will have the opportunity to witness a grand celebration”, he said. The Chief Minister also honoured several personalities on the occasion.

Celebrated for his eloquent speaking abilities, Vajpayee played a significant role in Indian politics.