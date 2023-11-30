Dharmendra Pradhan unveils transformative infra projects at NIT Rourkela, inaugurates Kendriya Vidyalaya

Rourkela: Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, inaugurated Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) at campus and laid the foundation stones for six projects at the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) on 30th November 2023. Having a vision for more intake of girls’ students, the institute has laid the foundation stone for three 500-seated girls’ hostels.

NIT Rourkela allocated a 15-acre plot for both the boys’ and girls’ hostels. Presently, the institute plans to use half of the area for a boys’ hostel with a capacity of 1000 and a three fourth of the area for three girls’ hostels, each with an accommodation capacity of 500 students. The remaining area is being kept aside for future hostel construction. Promoting sustainable practices on campus, the institute is constructing a 1.5 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant and faculty residences. Among the three girls’ hostels, one is funded by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) with Rs. 42.69 Cr. under their CSR activity. The other girl’s hostel is funded by the Ministry of Education under the EWS scheme fund. The rest of the project, costing 165.81 Cr. will be completed with the support of HEFA (Higher Education Financing Agency). The infrastructural development of Kendriya Vidyalaya-NIT Rourkela will be supported by Coal India.

Speaking about the achievement of NIT Rourkela, Dharmendra Pradhan, said, “NIT, Rourkela is the glory of our country and identity card of our state.8 thousand students from India and abroad are studying in this educational institution. More than 3 thousand students of Odisha are studying here. Students of NIT Rourkela have become successful citizens abroad. More than 2500 students will benefit from the projects unveiled today. Apart from this, there were 2 KVs in Rourkela earlier, today it is a matter of happiness that KV-NIT Rourkela will be the third KV..”

He further added,“NIT Rourkela is making its own way through industrial collaboration bringing infrastructural development to the institute. I acknowledge NIT Rourkela’s efforts in initiating this noble task of empowering education and helping the young mind to innovate and research. Also, I thank the distinguished alumni of NIT Rourkela for choosing the institute for their educational journey.”

During the event, Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao, Director, NIT Rourkela said, “We are greatly honoured to have with us, Hon’ble Shri. Dharmendra Pradhan as our esteemed Chief Guest and our respective guests on dais.NIT Rourkela since its inception on 15th August 1961 has been working relentlessly to grow as one of the most popular institutions in the country. One of the primary objectives of NEP-2020 is to eliminate any disparity in access to education for children of all communities or other socio-economically disadvantaged group. Towards this NIT Rourkela, through KendriyaVidayalaya is aiming to provide high-quality educational for all. we do believe that the residential facilities for the students have to be the best, within the available resources and thus we are creating these infra projects at the campus”.

He further added, “I am expressing my gratitude to the Hon’ble Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and the Ministry of Education for extending unwavering support and commitment to advancing education and infrastructure to promote inclusive and quality education.”I take this opportunity to immensely thank Mahanadi Coal-fields Limited and Coal India Limited for their support.

The efforts of NIT Rourkela towards social welfare in the interest of nation was also appreciated by the Guest of Honor, Shri Jual Oram (Member of Parliament, Sundargarh, Odisha, and Chairperson, Parliamentary Committee on Defiance) requested NIT Rourkela to collaborate with the Incubation Centre running in the city, which provides free of cost training to the tribal students in high-pressure welding, carpentry, fashion technology etc.

Other guests on dais were Shri Shankar Oram (MLA, Biramitrapur), and Shri Bhabani Shankar Bhoi (MLA. Talsara), Dr. Shiharan Bose, DC, KVS RO, Bhubaneswar and Guest of Honor Shri Keshav Rao, Chairman-cum-Managing-Director (Additional Incharge), MCL, Odisha. The event had the gathering of more than 3000 audience.The event was followed by taking oath and participating in the live broadcast of the ‘Viksit Bharat SankalpYatra”; a mega outreach campaign aimed at highlighting government of India schemes.

NIT Rourkela has the reservation of a minimum of 20% seats for girls in each of the disciplines. Currently, the number of girls in the Undergraduate (UG) Programme is 960, in Post Graduate (PG) Programme is 420, and in PhD is 503.; presently 8000 students are studying at NIT Rourkela.

Kendriya Vidyalaya in NITR will offer several compelling benefits by fostering interdisciplinary collaboration between school and faculty, potentially leading to innovative educational programs sparking interest and providing clarity about potential career paths. The infra projects on the other hand will create a clean and healthy atmosphere for students while they pursue their academic journey.