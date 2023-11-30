Minor dead, 5 others injured as auto rickshaw overturns in Berhampur

Berhampur: An auto-rickshaw in Berhampur overturned on the roadside leaving a minor dead and five other persons injured near Ganianal Chhak in Berhampur of Ganjam district.

The road mishap took place when the auto-rickshaw ferrying passengers lost balance and turned turtle on the roadside in the Digapahandi area. In this accident, other five persons were critically injured.

All the injured were rescued and admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhmapur for treatment.

On being informed, the police rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.