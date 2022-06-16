Development Commissioner, 5T Secretary Visit SVNIRTAR at Olatpur to review facilities

Bhubaneswar: Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena and 5T Secretary VK Pandian Thursday visited the Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) at Olatpur in Cuttack district.

SVNIRTAR at Olatpur is a recognised health institution witnesses’ hundreds of patients coming every day for treatment from different parts of the state.

According to a press note from CMO, in compliance with the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to ensure that patients coming from far-flung places avail the services of this institution smoothly, the senior officials Mr PK Jena and VK Pandian today inspected the available facilities at SVNIRTAR and communication facilities to reach the Centre at Olatpur so that the patients can have access to healthcare facilities at the facility.

During the inspection, the top government officials were accompanied by Works Secretary Vir Vikram Yadav, Cuttack District Collector Bhabani Shanka Chainy and senior officials of the Works Department.

Following discussions with locals, patients and doctors, it has been decided that the road from Boirai Chowk to Olatpur NIRTAR on Niali-Adaspur Road will be expanded so that patients can reach NIRTAR conveniently. The area will be developed by acquiring land adjacent to NIRTAR. Besides, the hostel will also be developed.

During the visit, the Development Commissioner and 5T Secretary visited various wards in the facility and inquired about facilities and issues from the patients.

Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research is an autonomous institute functioning under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of India. It is located in Olatpur, 30 km from Cuttack.