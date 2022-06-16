Odisha CM to Inaugurate KISS-Kalahandi Residential School Friday

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the Kalahandi branch of The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) KISS-Kalahandi Residential School on June 17. The sprawling eco-friendly and Wi-Fi green campus has come up at Badli under Bhawanipatna Block in the Kalahandi District.

Kalahandi MP Basanta Kumar Panda, Rajyasabha MP Sujit Kumar, Lanjigarh MLA Pradeep Kumar Dishari, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS and MP Kandhamal would grace the occasion.

KIIT has built the KISS-Kalahandi campus. It has entailed an investment of Rs. 50 crore for land and infrastructural development and setting up of mechanized kitchen, a 25-bed hospital, furniture and fixture and other facilities in the 1,20,000 sq.ft built-up area.

The KISS- Kalahandi is a fully free residential school like KISS-Bhubaneswar. In the first phase, the school will have the strength of 1200 students from standard-1 to standard-12 and provide quality education to poor and underprivileged tribal children of Kalahandi District.

KISS Bhubaneswar is the largest residential School for tribal students in Odisha and the only tribal university in the world founded in 1992 by Dr. Achyuta Samanta, a well-known educationist and social entrepreneur.

In 2020, two new campuses came up in Mayurbhanj and Balangir districts and both these campuses were inaugurated by Sri Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha. Recently KISS Balasore Branch ‘Emami –KISS’ has been inaugurated by Chief Minister Patnaik. Though the branches in Balasore and Kalahandi districts had been completed, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, these two branches could not be inaugurated.