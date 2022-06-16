BSCL shuts 10 vending kiosks in city for expanding business on footpath

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) on Thursday shut the stores from Master Canteen to Padmalaya Book Store, as well as three kiosks near Kendriya Vidyalaya, for violating the laws by expanding their business on the footpath.

These shops remain shut down for an indefinite period according to BMC & BSCL order.

According to reports, the BSCL opted to keep the kiosks closed after a meeting yesterday. Sanjay Kumar Singh, BMC commissioner, cum CEO BSCL and BSCL General Manager, visited the market complex yesterday and ordered the book stores to close owing to violations of the business agreement and sanitation protocol.

According to the report, 12 booksellers used to sell books from small cabins, and BSCL has provided them with kiosks depending on their requirements and demands. They began extending their business on the sidewalk area within a few days by placing benches and books, and some of them are also breaching tree protection regulations by squandering BMC and BSCL resources needed to preserve trees near the kiosks.

Today, the BMC, central squad, and BSCL squad, together with other officials, conducted a coordinated operation that shut down 10 stores from Master Canteen Square to Maharshi Square.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, BMC commissioner and BSCL CEO, stated that because the shopkeepers were not following directions and breaking protocols, they had to take strict decisions and shut down in force, and if anyone disobey it, they would face consequences.