Deva Snana Purnima: Preparations In Full Swing In Puri

Puri: The preparations are in full swing for the annual Snana Purnima of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balbhadra and Devi Subhadra, scheduled to be held on June 14.

The Puri district administration has taken several measures for devotees in a view of the favourable weather conditions. Barricades have been set up from the Puri market square to the shrine area.

As the Snana Jatra will be held this year with public participation after a gap of two years, devotees will be allowed atop the bathing altar for three hours after Hati Besha, but they cannot touch the deities. The sebayats will not be allowed to stand in front of the deities blocking darshan.

On June 14, the pahandi of the Lord will commence at 4 am and be completed by 6 am. The ‘Jala Bije’ niti will be performed between 9.30 am and 11.30 am while the deities will be decorated in elephant attire (Hati Besha) between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm. The public can have darshan from 6 pm to 9.30 pm.

The bahuda of deities from Snana bedi will begin at 10 pm and other rituals are slated to begin 10.30 pm.

The chariot construction work for the mega festival is underway at a frenetic pace the Ratha Khala here.