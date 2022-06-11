Indian Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa wins Group ‘A’ title in Norway Chess Tournament

India’s Grand Master and top-seeded player R Praggnanandhaa won the Norway Chess Group ‘A’ event with 7.5 points from nine rounds. The 16-year old GM remained unbeaten through the nine rounds.

Praggnanandhaa finished a full point ahead of second-placed IM Marsel Efroimski of Israel and IM Jung Min Seo of Sweden. Praneeth with six points was joint third, but was placed sixth due to an inferior tie-break score.

He finished the tournament with a win over compatriot V Praneeth.

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa also posted wins over Victor Mikhalevski, Vitaly Kunin, Mukhammadzokhid Suyarov, Semen Mutusov and Mathias Unneland.

While, Magnus Carlsen emerged as the winner of the Norway Chess 2022, the competition celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. It is the World Champion’s fourth straight title at his home tournament and the fifth overall.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also congratulated the young Indian Grandmaster, R Praggnanandhaa on registering victory in the Norway Chess Group ‘A’ open chess tournament. “May he continue to make the nation proud. Wish him all the very best for future.”, said the Odisha CM in a tweet.