Delhi HC rejects plea seeking PM Modi’s disqualification from contesting polls

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting elections for six years for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by allegedly seeking votes in the name of “god and place of worship” during his recent speech at Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. The high court said that the plea is devoid of merits.

The court was of the view that the plea is “throughly misconceived” since the petitioner had approached the court when the Election Commission was yet to take a call on his representation seeking similar relief. “Petitioner presupposes that there has been a violation of MCC. This is completely unjustified. The plea being devoid of merits is dismissed,” a bench of justice Sachin Datta said in the order.This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.