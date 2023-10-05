Delhi Excise Policy Case: SC Resumes Sisodia’s Bail Plea Hearing

New Delhi: Apex Court resumes hearing on appeals filed by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia seeking bail in separate cases related to the alleged irregularities in the excise policy investigated by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice SVN Bhatti is hearing the matter today. The court yesterday had asked why APP was not made an accused in the case, though it is alleged to be the beneficiary.

Reportedly, APP leader Sisodia has been in jail for nearly seven-and-a-half months since his arrest by the CBI in February, followed by another arrest by ED in March.

Since the AAP’s most ambitious Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was scrapped on July 31, 2022, many senior leaders of the party and their close associates have been facing the heat of the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.

After scrapping the new policy, the Delhi government decided to bring back the ‘old excise regime’ in force before November 17, 2020.

The Delhi L-G VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged rules violations and procedural flaws in implementing the excise policy. Afterward, the ED and CBI conducted multiple searches at various places in the country, including the home of the deputy CM, whom the CBI has also accused.