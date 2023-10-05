Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan comes out of BJP-led NDA to support TDP 

Chennai: In another blow to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Jana Sena Party walked out of the alliance in support of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan said he is quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA to support the TDP.

“The TDP is a strong party and Andhra Pradesh needs Telugu Desam Party’s governance for the development of the state. Today, TDP is struggling and we will support them. TDP needs Jana Sainik’s support in this situation. If TDP and Jana Sena join hands, the YSRCP government will be submerged in the state,” the actor-turned-politician said.

The TDP chief has been in jail in an alleged multi-crore skill development scam case. The former Andhra Pradesh CM was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9, triggering state-wide protests by the TDP supporters

Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK on September 25 announced its decision to snap ties with the NDA, saying it will form a coalition with like-minded parties ahead of the Lok Sabha poll.