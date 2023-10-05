Medico-Guard Conflict at VIMSAR, Cops Deployed

Burla: Tension sparked at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, after a PG student and security guard fought on Thursday.

According to reports, a Post Graduate Medico and a security guard initially indulged in a verbal duel for unknown reasons following which the student attacked the guard, and the latter suffered injuries. After learning about the fight, the injured guard’s brother reached the spot and struck the medico, leaving him with injuries.

The tension escalated when some PG students protested, demanding the disentanglement of security organizations.

Reportedly, the Burla police station’s IIC reached the spot and tried to pacify the angry students.