DCW Notice To Delhi Police, DGCA Over Sexual Harassment On SpiceJet Flight

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to Delhi Police and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over an alleged sexual harassment incident on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Mumbai and sought a copy of the FIR in the case.

As per the notice, the incident is alleged to have occurred on Spicejet Flight No. 157 on August 16. A video of the incident went viral on social media and DCW took suo-moto cognisance of the matter.

The video showed a passenger trying to click pictures of a woman flight attendant and his woman co-passenger on the flight. When his mobile phone was checked, objectionable pictures of the women onboard the plane was found in his mobile, the notice further said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the case and details of the accused arrested. The Commission has asked the Delhi Police and the DGCA to provide action taken reports by August 23.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “Complaints of sexual harassment on flights are on the rise. This is unacceptable. In this particular case, an FIR should be registered and the matter should be thoroughly investigated and guilty must be punished. DGCA must have a zero tolerance policy against sexual harassment on flights and take stringent action to prevent such incidents in the future,” as quoted by news agency PTI.

Ealrier, the DCW presented its annual report of calls received at the 181 Women Helpline for the period from July 2022 to June 2023. “On maintaining last year’s data, we’ve found that around 6,30,000 calls were received on the 181 helplines of DCW. Along with it, we’ve received 92,000 cases. We’ve also observed that around 11,000 cases are from outside of Delhi. So, people come from outside come Delhi jurisdiction and then call on 181 so that they can reach us since they trust DCW,” said DCW Chief Swati Maliwal, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The report, unveiled by DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal in a press conference, highlighted the significant efforts and achievements of the helpline in addressing women’s concerns and providing support.