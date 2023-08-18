ICC Welcomes Jasprit Bumrah On His Comeback To International Cricket

Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah returned to international cricket leading the side in the T20I match against Ireland after struggling with injury for almost a year.

To wish him on his comeback, the ICC shared a photo on its Twitter handle where they welcomed Bumrah. “The Lord of Swing-the Return of the King”, ICC captioned.

The senior pacer went through a back surgery in March and he has not taken part in any competitive cricket since a T20I game at home against Australia last September. He also missed out on playing in the Asia Cup when his back injury took place.

After this, he made a comeback during the Australia T20I series at home in September, but then again his injury resurfaced.

Bumrah was a part of the ODI series against Sri Lanka in January this year after he started his recovery in November last year and started bowling in December. But then while taking part in fitness sessions in January, he started struggling once again. He also missed out on taking part in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

In the pre-match presentation, Bumrah said, “You have to respect your body and give it time to recover. But what it does is makes you hungry.”

“I understood the moment my body recovered, I could do that little bit extra. I’m not holding back. I have had many net sessions. Not just at NCA even back home with the Gujarat team. I have no restrictions. The body feels good, ” added Bumrah.