Days before Grammys, BTS’ J-Hope recovers from COVID-19; Jungkook reassures of his health from quarantine

Seoul: BTS’ J-Hope has recovered from COVID-19. BIGHIT MUSIC released a statement on March 30 at 6 am IST, sharing the news. According to the statement, J-Hope’s quarantine has ended as of March 30 following his full recovery from the virus. The BTS member is scheduled to depart South Korea to participate in the Grammy Awards activities, and it has been confirmed that there is no issue regarding the same, according to the quarantine authorities.

Prior to this official statement, J-Hope personally took to the global fan community and interaction platform Weverse to reassure ARMYs. In his post, the BTS member shared, “You all were worried right?? I’m quite okay!!! Since I ate well~ and slept well~ during the quarantine period, I’m getting better quickly hehe!!! It wasn’t a small worry because I tested positive at a time that is important due to various things..”

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jungkook also tested positive for COVID-19 on March 29, after arriving in Las Vegas earlier than his fellow members in order to check on something in relation to the group’s Grammy Awards performance. Jungkook then took to his Instagram account, saying, “I’m doing alright, this is not a big deal.”

Soon after, BTS’ youngest member shared another update to his personal Instagram account, leaving ARMYs with smiles on their faces. While in self-quarantine, Jungkook uploaded a video talking to ARMYs, saying, “Everyone, I’m doing well. So that my body doesn’t feel heavy, I’m continuing to move around. I’m eating and laying down, eating and laying down, so I’m worried that I’m going to gain weight. Anyways, I’m taking care of myself well so don’t worry too much! Let’s meet soon. Leggo!”

BTS has been nominated for ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ for two consecutive years. If they win the trophy at the 64th Grammy Awards, they will be the first Korean artist who wins the Grammy award.