Shop Owner Surrenders To Police After Killing Man In Balasore

Balasore: A shop owner surrendered before police after allegedly killing a man over the construction of a drain at Mandal Baza under Town Police Station limits in Balasore district on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Panda.

According to reports, an altercation had broken out between Rajesh Panda and the accused Madha Padhi over the construction of a drain in front of the latter’s shop.

The fight turn ugly after Madha hit Rajesh on the head with a weapon used in the construction of the drain.

Thereafter, Madha turned himself in at the Town Police Station.