8 Girl Students Of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Injured In Road Mishap

Sonepur: At least eight girl students of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with a motorcycle near Mahulapali square on Tarabha-Mendha road in Sonepur district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred when as many as 12 students were returning to their homes after the school hour.

On being informed, Tarabha police reached the spot and rescued the injured to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir. The driver of the bolero and the biker also sustained wounds in the road accident.