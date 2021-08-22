Cuttack City Adds 56 More COVID-19 Positive Cases

Cuttack: As many as 56 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 56 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 09 are from Institutional Quarantine, 24 are from Home Quarantine and 23 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 84 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 42,086 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,014 are active cases while 40,981 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.