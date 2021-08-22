237 COVID-19+ Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar, 183 More Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 237 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 237 COVID-19 positive cases, 77 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 160 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 183 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 105,512 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,433 are active cases while 1,01,079 persons have recovered and 980 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.