T20 World Cup 2021: ICC Launches RFP Process For Appointment Of Media Planning And Buying Agency

Dubai: The ICC would like to invite proposals from interested and qualified applicants to deliver a complete end-to-end media solution in India and UAE for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign.
The event, which is hosted by BCCI, is scheduled to take place in the UAE and Oman from 17th October to 14th November.
Applicants must be experienced media strategy, planning, and buying agencies who have a proven track record of developing successful media campaigns for world-class sporting events.
Responses are sought only from organisations who have the appropriate logistical and infrastructure competence, resources, and financial capability.
For more information, contact [email protected]
The process timelines are listed below.
Date *
RFP published on ICC website and sent to potential Applicants 22 August 2021
Deadline for receipt of enquiries, requests for information or clarification from Applicants 26 August 2021
Deadline for receipt of Proposals from Applicants 31 August 2021
Selection and appointment of the Successful Applicant 5 September 2021
Signature of Agreement 9 September 2021
