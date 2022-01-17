Cuttack City: 474 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 227 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 474 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 474 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 69 are from Institutional Quarantine, 184 are from Home Quarantine and 221 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 227 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 50,999 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 4,086 are active cases, 46,484 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.