Bhubaneswar: 1,360 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 688 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1,360 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 1,360 COVID-19 positive cases 47 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 1,313 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 688 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 134,896 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 8,790 are active cases while 124,980 persons have recovered and 1105 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.