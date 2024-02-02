CUO Koraput Admission Update: NTA Extends CUET (PG)-2024 Online Application Deadline Till Feb 7

Koraput: Last date for submission of the Online Application Form for admission into various Post-Graduate programmes offered by Central University of Odisha through CUET (PG) 2024 is extended till 07 February 2024.

In view of the request received from candidates and other stakeholders, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for submission of the Online Application Form in its recent notification.

Online submission of Application Form: 26 Dec. 2023 to 07 Feb. 2024 (Up to 11:50 P.M.)

Successful final transaction of fee: 26 Dec. 2023 to 08 Feb. 2024 (Up to 11:50 P.M.)

Correction in particulars: 09 Feb. 2024 to 11 Feb. 2024 (Up to 11:50 P.M.).

Examination Computer Based Test (CBT) mode will be held from 11 March 2024 to 28 March 2024.

National Testing Agency has been mandated by the Ministry of Education and UGC to conduct Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges including the Central University of Odisha. CUET (PG)-2024 will provide a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in PG Programmes at the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country.

Therefore, the Controller of Examinations I/c. of the Central University of Odisha Dr. Rakesh Lenka is urging the students to submit online applications through the website https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in before the last date.

In the current academic year, the Central University of Odisha is offering 13 PG Programmes (2 years). These include M.A. in Odia, M.A. in English, M.A. in Hindi, M.A. in Sanskrit, M.Sc. in Anthropology, M.A. in Sociology, M.A. in Economics, M.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication, Master of Business Administration (MBA), Masters in Logistic and Supply Chain Management, M.Sc. in Statistics and M.Sc. in Computer Science and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.). M.Sc. in Biodiversity and conservation of Natural Resources is being converted into Life Sciences. Details of eligibility criteria are available on the CUO website (www.cuo.ac.in) as well as NTA website (https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in).

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or CUO Help Desk CUET PG 2024 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.