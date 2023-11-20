Crime Branch STF seizes leopard hide in Nayagarh, 2 held

Nayagarh: The Crime Branch STF has seized a leopard hide from Daspalla area in Nayagarh district and arrested two persons in connection with the case.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of STF carried out raids near Daspalla area in the Nayagarh district and arrested the two persons while they were striking a deal of Rs 10 lakh to sell the leopard skin.

According to the information, the police have seized two leopard hides from their possession during the search operation.

The leopard skins were sent for biological examination. The two accused will be forwarded to the court, police said.