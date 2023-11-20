BJD MLA Saluga Pradhan set to become next Odisha Deputy Speaker

Bhubaneswar: BJD MLA Saluga Pradhan today filed nomination for the post of Odisha Legislative Assembly’s Deputy Speaker after the party announced him as its candidate for the poll.

“BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik has nominated me for the post of Deputy Speaker. I will try to conduct the proceedings of the Assembly smoothly by taking the advice of senior members of the House. I will respect the opinions of members of both ruling and opposition parties,” the G Udayagiri MLA said.

Saluga was elected to the Odisha Assembly three times- in 2000, 2004 and 2019.

The election to the Odisha Deputy Speaker post will be held on November 21, 2023.

The Secretary of the Legislative Assembly has sent a letter in this regard to all members of the House informing them that the poll will be held at 9.30 am on the very day.

The position fell vacant after Rajanikant Singh resigned from the post on November 8.

He stepped down from the post citing personal reason and handed over the resignation letter to Odisha Legislative Assembly’s Speaker Pramila Mallik.