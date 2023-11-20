Subhalaxmi death case: NHRC asks Commissionerate Police to take action in 8 weeks

Bhubaneswar: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Police Commissioner to take appropriate action in the sensational Subhalaxmi death case.

Acting on a petition filed by one Subrat Kumar Dash, the Commission has asked the Police Commissioner to take action in the matter within eight weeks

“The complaint should be transmitted to the concerned authority for appropriate action. The authority concerned is directed to take appropriate action within eight weeks associating the complainant/victim and to inform him/her of the action taken in the matter,” the rights body stated. Subhalaxmi Sahu, a Plus II student of the Kamala Nehru Women’s College in Bhubaneswar, was found hanging inside a room located on Puri-Cuttack Road in the city on August 4 afternoon.