Covid variant JN.1: India logs 21 cases

Bhubaneswar: With the reports of the arrival of the JN.1 Covid variant in India, 2669 active cases were reported in 24 hours on Thursday. According to the Union Health Ministry, an uptick in Covid cases has been observed in Kerala, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Karnataka. On Wednesday, NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul said, India has logged 21 cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 so far.

JN.1 (BA.2.86.1.1) variant emerged in late 2023 and is a descendant of the BA.2.86 lineage (Pirola) of coronavirus.

Two Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Karnataka on Wednesday. It is unclear if the death was due to the new subvariant JN.1.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya convened a meeting with representatives of the health department yesterday in which he reiterated that Covid was not over yet and urged the states to monitor emerging cases, symptoms, and case severity to plan appropriate public health response.