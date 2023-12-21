“Countdown begins for Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire! The film is set for a grand release in Cinemas tomorrow

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is gearing up for the grand theatrical release in cinemas tomorrow. Since the makers made the announcement of the explosive combination of Baahubali superstar Prabhas and KGF director Prashanth Neel the excitement among the masses to witness the larger than life action drama was on its peak.

Right from the roaring response to the action packed trailer the fans and the audiences were counting the days for the film to release in cinemas and with only few hours left for the theatrical release the excitement among everyone is reaching heights.

Teasing the excitement of the fans and the masses ,Hombale Films shared a brand new poster of the film starring Prabhas and announced the film’s grand release.

Sharing the poster,the makers captioned,

“Few more hours to go…💥

#SalaarCeaseFire 𝐑𝐄𝐁𝐄𝐋𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰.

Book your tickets now 🎟️ linktr.ee/Salaar_Tickets

#Salaar #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel @PrithviOfficial @shrutihaasan @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @IamJagguBhai @sriyareddy @bhuvangowda84 @RaviBasrur @shivakumarart @vchalapathi_art @anbariv @SalaarTheSaga

#SalaarCeaseFireOnDec22”

<>

</>

The film is showing phenomenal trend in the advance booking and the nation is waiting to witness Pan India Superstar Prabhas back in the top form with the film.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.