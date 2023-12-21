Over 50 Quintals Of Paddy Destroyed In Fire In Balasore

Basta: Around 50 quintals of paddy stacked in a thrashing yard destroyed in fire in Nischintapur village under Basta police limits in Balasore district late on Wednesday night.

As per reports, a fire broke out in the paddy stack kept in thrashing yard of Subal Chandra Behera of the village due to some hitherto unidentified reasons. He had harvested the paddy in12 acres of land and stored it in the stack. Out of 200 quintals, around 50 quintals have been reduced to ashes. The estimated value of the destroyed paddy worth over Rs lakhs.

On intimation, the fire service personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze after 3 hours of tireless efforts. While the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, villagers suspect that some miscreants might have started the fire intentionally.