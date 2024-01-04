COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 detected in two positive patients in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is among the 11 states, where a total of 511 cases of the JN.1 variant of COVID have been reported till January 2.

This has been informed by the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Reportedly, COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 detected in two positive patients. One affected person who hails from Sundargarh is stable now while another patient is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The highest number of JN.1 variant infections were reported from Karnataka (199), followed by Kerala (148), Goa (47), Gujarat (36), Maharashtra (32), Tamil Nadu (26) and Delhi (15). Four cases have been reported from Rajasthan, two from Telangana and one each from Odisha and Haryana.

JN.1 is a sub-variant of the Omicron lineage that spreads faster than the other Omicron variants but does not cause more severe disease.

Meanwhile, three new COVID infections were detected in Odisha during the past 24 hours. With it, the number of active cases in the state rose to 27.