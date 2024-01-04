Elephant Tusks Seized In Keonjhar, Two Held
Anandapur: The Forest Department Personnel have seized two elephant tusks and arrested two poachers in this connection in Keonjhar district.
Based on an intelligence input, the officials conducted a raid in Satkosia area and apprehended the two poachers.
Forest officials said that during preliminary investigation it was ascertained that the tusks were being smuggled out of the state after poaching. Further investigation into this matter is going on.
