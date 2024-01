Bhubaneswar: The free coaching for students to help them prepare for national-level examinations like NEET and JEE started via virtual mode in Plus-II Colleges across Odisha on Thursday.

The initiative has been rolled out in all the government, non-government and aided colleges free of cost for enhancement of the competitive ability of the aspirants.

Smart TV and interactive panel arrangement has been made in those colleges for imparting the coaching in an effective manner.