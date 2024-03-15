Couple Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Nuapada

Nuapada: A couple was killed after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck at Badapola Chhak near Khadial police station on Nuapada Road along NH-353 on Friday evening.

According to police, on Friday at 4 pm, Senapati Bagh (36) and his wife Sarita Bagh (32) of Badadohel village were going to Nuapada in a car when a container truck dashed into them.

As a result, the couple sustained critical injuries in the collision and were admitted to the Khariar Hospital. However, they succumbed to the fatal injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The couple is survived by two minor sons aged 11 & 9 and a six-year-old daughter.

After the accident, the driver dumped the container on the roadside 5 km away from the accident spot and fled, informed IIC Pradeep Dharua.