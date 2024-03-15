Pressing Hard Moscow for early discharge of Indians: MEA

New Delhi: In a recent development, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced that efforts are underway to rescue Indian nationals stranded in Russia. These individuals were reportedly duped into fighting for Russia in the ongoing war with Ukraine.

Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson for the MEA, stated on Friday that the Government of India (GoI) is in constant touch with Moscow to expedite their discharge. “We are pressing very hard with the Russian authorities for the early discharge of our people who are stuck there,” Jaiswal said during the Ministry’s weekly media briefing.

Jaiswal also provided an update on the mortal remains of two Indians, Hemal Ashwinbhai Mangukiya from Gujarat and Mohamed Asfan from Hyderabad, who tragically lost their lives in the Russia-Ukraine war while working with Russian troops. “The paperwork of their mortal remains has been done. The funeral agency, which we have engaged, has handed over the bodies. We are in touch with the family and with the Russian authorities. Hopefully, we will have the mortal remains in India by the end of this week, that is on Sunday or thereabout..” he added.

Currently, several Indian citizens are stuck in Russia, who were lured to the country under the false promise of safe jobs, high pay, Russian citizenship, and other benefits. But later forced to work as “helpers” in the Russian army.