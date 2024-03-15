Odisha Crime Branch Arrests Absconding IIC After 3 Years

Balasore: The Odisha Crime Branch on Friday arrested the former IIC of Jaleswar Police Station, Dhaneshwar Sahu, who was absconding for the past 3 years.

The former IIC was suspended by the then DGP after a purported video of making a brown sugar deal had gone viral.

This morning, the crime branch team raided his residence in Cuttack’s Narsinghpur and took him into custody for interrogation.

In 2020, when Sahu was the IIC of Jaleshwar police station, allegations surfaced against him for having an unholy nexus with the drug mafia. After an audio clip of the brown sugar deal went viral, he was immediately transferred to the Balasore District Police Headquarters.

The then DGP suspended him and ordered an inquiry into the incident. Later, when the crime branch took over the case, Sahu went dark and managed to evade arrest for three years till his luck ran out this morning.