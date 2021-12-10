Cop Flees After Raping Married Woman

Ganjam: In a shameful incident, a policeman absconded after allegedly raping a married woman at Lakhmipur village under Rambha police limits of Ganjam district.

The accused has been identified as Gopal Krushna Behera, the Havildar of OSAP 8th Battalion, Odisha Police, Chhatrapur.

A case in this regard has been lodged against the accused cop.

According to reports, Behera, who visited a married woman’s house at Lakhmipur village, introduced himself as her husband’s friend. In absence of her husband, he threatened her with a sharp weapon and outraged her modesty before fleeing the spot.

The victim started screaming following which the villagers gathered outside her house. They took her to the police station to file a written complaint.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered and police sent the victim to the MKCG Hospital for medical examination.