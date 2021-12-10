Gujarat Man Who Made Derogatory Remarks On CDS Gen Bipin Rawat Arrested

Ahmedabad: A 44-year-old man in Gujarat, who had allegedly made derogatory remarks on his Facebook page about the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Shivabhai Ram, is a resident of Bherai village in Rajula taluka of Gujarat’s Amreli district, said a release by the Cyber Crime Cell.

However, the release did not mention anything about his alleged remarks against Gen Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday along with 12 others.

Ram was arrested for his previous posts, in which he had made derogatory remarks about Hindu deities as well as elected representatives on his Facebook page “Shivabhai Ahir”, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Jitendra Yadav.