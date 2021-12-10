BTS Kim Taehyung replies to marriage proposals for J-Hope on Weverse

Seoul: BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung informed BTS Armies that he was on a vacation in Hawaii with his folks. He thanked them for giving him enough privacy so that he could enjoy in peace.

Taehyung also read some of the comments.

Till date, he might have read out three to four marriage proposals for Min Yoongi aka SUGA. Now, it was the time for J-Hope. Kim Taehyung replied to a fan that he has saved a screenshot of her marriage proposal and would show the same to Jung Hoseok. He said it would take a minimum of two weeks for any kind of revert. Later, he asked fans if this was a marriage application. As we know, Weverse and VLive is full of marriage requests for the boys.

weverse 211209 @bts_twt op: can you tell j-hope i want to marry him 😏 taehyung: i’ll send him a screenshot of this to let him know. it’ll take about 2 weeks for his response pic.twitter.com/x75o4y7xFr — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) December 8, 2021

Reading this interaction with V, another J-Hope fan said, “Hobi is already married to me.” Responding to the fan, V said, “But is this a marriage app?”