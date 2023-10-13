Convict Gets 20-Year RI in Phulbani Minor Rape Case

Phulbani: Fast-Track and Special POCSO Court Judge Sanjit Kumar Behera on Friday awarded 20-year Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to the convict Bijay Digal in a minor rape case.

Besides imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him. If he fails to pay the amount, he would concurrently undergo six more months of rigorous imprisonment, ordered the court.

Notably, a mentally challenged minor girl was in the backyard of her house on the day of the incident on October 8, 2021. Taking advantage of her parent’s absence, the convict Bijay took her to his house, where he outraged her modesty.

After listening to the girl’s screams, locals rescued the minor survivor, but Bijay escaped from his house.

Later, her family members complained to the police. A case was registered, and the accused was held following an investigation.

Today, the court gave the judgment after examining 12 witnesses and informed Special Public Prosecutor Aseem Praharaj.