Study Reveals 42% Skin Disease Patients Suffer From Sleep Disturbances

Germany: A significant study that analyzed over 50,000 adults across 20 countries to assess the impact of skin diseases found that almost half (42 percent) of patients experience sleep disturbances.

The findings, presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2023 in Berlin, Germany, showed that sleep disturbances were found to have broader implications on patients’ quality of life.

Nearly half (49 percent) of patients with skin disease reported reduced productivity at work, in contrast with just one in five (19 percent) participants without skin disease.

The main symptoms that impacted the sleep of patients with skin disease were itching (60 percent) and burning sensations or tingling (17 percent).

In addition, patients more frequently experienced a feeling of fatigue as soon as they woke up, periods of drowsiness during the day, tingling sensations in the eyes, and repeated yawning than those who did not have a skin disease.

The study, a first of its kind, demonstrated that sleep disturbances significantly influenced the physical performance of patients with skin illness. These results highlight the urgent need for effective management of sleep disturbances, including early detection.

However, healthcare providers should be encouraged to integrate sleep disturbance questions into examining patients with skin conditions to foster a more comprehensive understanding of the impact of skin diseases.