Monsoon Entirely Withdraws From Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The Southwest monsoon has finally withdrawn from Odisha, informed the Indian Meteorological Department.

The weather department said on X (Previously known as Twitter), “The monsoon has completely withdrawn from Odisha.”

Southwest Monsoon has further withdrawn from most parts of Bihar; remaining parts of Jharkhand; some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal; entire Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha; remaining parts of Chhattisgarh; some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh; most parts of Telangana; — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 13, 2023

The monsoon will also likely withdraw from the remaining parts of Jharkhand, some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, entire Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha; remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and most parts of Telangana, some more parts of North Interior Karnataka on October 13, 2023.

The line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon now passes through Forbesganj, Malda, 24.0°N/89.0°E, 20.0°N/89.0°E, Vishakhapatnam, Nalgonda, Raichur, Vengurla & 16.0°N/70.0°E, the statement added.