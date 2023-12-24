Combing Ops Intensified in Kandhamal Forest After 2 SOG Jawans Injured in IED Blast by Maoists

Phulbani: Combing operation has been intensified in Kandhamal forest after two SOG jawans were injured in an IED explosion triggered by Maoists on Sunday.

According to reports, the SOG jawans were conducting a combing operation in the forest near Sirla within the Tumudibandha police station limits of Kandhamal district, when a landmine planted by the militants went off.

Two jawans were seriously injured in the IED blast and were shifted to Bhubaneswar for treatment after first aid at Baliguda Hospital.

While the red rebels have asserted their presence in the district by triggering the IED blast, the security forces have intensified combing operations in the forest area.

