5T Chairman Reviews Phase-I Infrastructure Works of Odia University in Puri Satyabadi

Bhubaneswar: On the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman, VK Pandian today visited Satyabadi and reviewed the progress of 1st phase of construction work of Odia University.

The first phase of work being built in an area of 10.35 acres, has a School of learning with a capacity of 200 students, one hostel block for male and one for female students with a capacity for 32 students each, a scholar’s hostel for 16 scholars, library, cafeteria, an admin block and well-developed kunda (water body).

During his visit, which took place between 4.30 PM and 5 PM, he inspected all the individual blocks, including progress on landscaping works and internal road works.

Pandian appreciated the architecture and construction work progress and instructed the authority to complete it by the 15th of January.

The Odia University, a dream project of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is located near the famous Vana Vidyalaya at Satyabadi. The beautiful and serene campus of the university has successfully used the Odia alphabet in its design and architecture.

The Odia University will be a centre of excellence for research and development in the Odia language.

The campus will be inaugurated by the chief minister during the last week of January 2024, Pandian informed.

Present at the review were the Secretary, of Higher Education, VC of the Odia University, Collector of Puri; SP, Puri, Managing Director, OBCC; and other officials.