Odisha CM Condoles Demise of Freedom Fighter Mangovind Mallick

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has condoled the demise of freedom fighter Mangovind Mallick.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister said, “Late Mallick from Kendrapara district had joined the country’s freedom movement and was jailed several times. Inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Mallick always engaged in creative work. He was very popular as a prominent social worker in Kendrapara district.”

The Chief Minister expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.