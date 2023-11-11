College boy ends life over online gaming addiction!

Balasore: A college boy in Balasore committed suicide by hanging himself inside his house over suspected addiction of online gaming.

The deceased has been identified as Ashish Kumar Malik (17), a student of Anantpur Saraswat College.

According to the information, on Friday, Ashish locked himself in his room for a long time after returning from his college. Upon not receiving any response, his family members broke the door and found him hanging from the ceiling.

He was taken to the hospital but declared dead by the doctors. On being informed, the police reached the spot and seized the body.

Though the actual reason behind his death is yet unknown, the family members suspect that his addiction towards online gaming compelled him to commit suicide.