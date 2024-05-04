Oppositions are lying, says CM Naveen Patnaik while addressing public in Koraput

Bhubaneswar: BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik kicked off political campaign for the party in Koraput on Saturday.

He attended a public meeting at the OMP Ground in Koraput where thousands of people welcomed him. Naveen thanked the people for coming and attending the meeting in huge numbers despite the scorching heat. In his speech, Naveen spoke about the various welfare schemes of the government such as Kalia, Mamata Scheme, Nua O Scholaship, Mission Shakti, Mo Bus, Heritage Project etc.

Patnaik said, “The opposition is telling lies and its leaders are shedding crocodile tears. Bless me and BJD’s MLA and MP candidates.”

He appealed the people to vote for the party candidates in huge numbers and make them win the elections. Senior leader Kartik Pandian was also present during the campaigning. Naveen appealed the people to vote for Koraput MP candidate Kausalya Hikaka, MLA candidates Prafulla Pangi, Jagannath Saraka, Anusuya Majhi, Prabhu Jani, Dr Indira Nanda, Raghram Padal and Raghunath Gomango.