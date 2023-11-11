President Murmu to travel by train in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: President Draupadi Murmu will travel by train during his visit to Odisha. There is a plan to visit Rairangpur by train from Badampahar. The President will reach Baripada at around 1:55 pm in the afternoon on November 20.

On the first day of the visit, President Draupadi Murmu will attend the All India Santali Writers’ Conference at Baripada. The first citizen of the country will flag off three trains from the Badampahar station on November 21. There is a program to launch a skill development center in Khililpur, Safarghar. Later there will be a visit to SLS school and then Rairangpur Sub Divisional Post Office will be launched following its upgradation.

On November 21, Murmu will flag off 3 new trains at Badampahar railway station and also travel by train to Rairangpur.

Notably, Mayurbhanj district got three of the four pairs of trains – Kolkata (Shalimar)-Badampahar-Kolkata (Shalimar) Weekly Express, Badampahar-Rourkela- Badampahar Weekly Express, Rourkela-Tatanagar-Rourkela (6 days a week) and Tatanagar-Badampahar-Tatanagar (6 days a week) – that were recently approved by the Indian Railwaysin the South Eastern Railway jurisdiction.

This will be Murmu’s second visit to her home district since being sworn in as the President in July last year.

She will reach Burla the same day around 4.10 pm and attend the Annual Convocation of VSSUT, Burla. On November 22, the President will attend RISE function of Brahma Kumaris at 11.05 am. She will then take a flight from Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuuguda to Delhi.

Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu had earlier said that the President will inaugurate an Ekalavya

Model Residential School at Kuliana in her home district Mayurbhanj.