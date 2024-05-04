Rainfall, Thundershower Likely In Some Parts Of Odisha In Next 7 Days

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department on Saturday informed that light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur across several districts of Odisha in the next 7 days.

Heat Wave conditions prevailed at one or two places over the districts of MAYURBHANJ, KORAPUT, MALKANGIRI, GAJAPATI, BOUDH, JAGATSINGHPUR & GANJAM of Odisha.

Dry weather prevailed over the districts of Odisha.

Maximum temperatures observed appreciable fall at one or two places over the districts of North Odisha, appreciable rise at a few places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha, at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha and no large change elsewhere over the districts of Odisha. They were appreciably above normal at a few places over the districts of Odisha, at a few places over the districts of Odisha and normal elsewhere over the districts of Odisha.

The highest maximum temperature of 44.6°C was recorded at BOUDH and the lowest minimum temperature of 20.4°C was recorded at JHARSUGUDA in the plains of Odisha.

Check IMD’s weather forecast for the next 7 days:

Day 1 (Valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 05.05.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Rayagada, and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING:-(BE UPDATED)

1)Heat wave condition very likely to prevail in the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Boudh, Bolangir, Nuapada.

2) Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal,

Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Kalahandi.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 05.05.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 06.05.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi.

YELLOW WARNING:-(BE UPDATED)

1)Heat wave condition very likely to prevail in the districts of Angul, Boudh, Bolangir, Nuapada.

2) Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40

Temperature Forecast: – No large change in maximum temperature(day temperature) during next 2 days and fall by 3 -5 OC thereafter at many places over the district of Odisha.

Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Rayagada, and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha. KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Kalahandi.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 06.05.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 07.05.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha & at one or two places over the districts of Interior Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING:-(BE UPDATED)

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal,

Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Kalahandi.

Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 07.05.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 08.05.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Odisha, South Coastal Odisha, & at a few places over the districts of South Interior Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING:-(BE UPDATED)

1)Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati. Also heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Ganjam.

2) Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Koraput, Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Kandhamal.

Day 5 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 08.05.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 09.05.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely tooccur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING:-(BE UPDATED)

1)Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati.

2) Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Koraput, Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Kandhamal.

Day 6 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 09.05.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 10.05.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 10.05.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 11.05.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.