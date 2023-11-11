Security tightened for Kali Puja and Diwali in Cuttack

Cuttack: Security has been tightened across Cuttack for Kali Puja and Diwali. The commissionerate police have made elaborate security arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival.

The silver city has been decked up for the celebrations, with nearly 80 puja pendals this year. In order to maintain law and order during the celebration, at least 45 platoons of police force has been deployed at different places. “The firecrackers shall be of green variants only.

People eagerly wait to worship Maa Kali after Durgapuja. Strict actions will be imposed against the persons who don’t obey the rules. People are allowed to burst firecrackers which produce low sound of 125 decibel,” said the guidelines.

The immersion ritual of Maa Kali will be organized on November 15.